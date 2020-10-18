Gayle A. Canterbury

Sioux City

Gayle A. Canterbury, 69, of Sioux City, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Sanford Fargo Hospice in Fargo, N.D.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morningside Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family is not requiring masks, but social distancing will be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Gayle Annette Canterbury, the daughter of Lester and Arlie (Grotelueschen) Jensen, was born on Dec. 27, 1950, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She graduated from East High School in 1969, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D. She then completed her master's degree at Morningside College in Sioux City.

On Aug. 7, 1976, Gayle was united in marriage with Thomas “Tom” Canterbury in Sioux City. She was a teacher in the Sioux City school system for her entire 34-year career, retiring in 2015.