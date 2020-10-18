Gayle A. Canterbury
Sioux City
Gayle A. Canterbury, 69, of Sioux City, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Sanford Fargo Hospice in Fargo, N.D.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morningside Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family is not requiring masks, but social distancing will be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Gayle Annette Canterbury, the daughter of Lester and Arlie (Grotelueschen) Jensen, was born on Dec. 27, 1950, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She graduated from East High School in 1969, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in education from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D. She then completed her master's degree at Morningside College in Sioux City.
On Aug. 7, 1976, Gayle was united in marriage with Thomas “Tom” Canterbury in Sioux City. She was a teacher in the Sioux City school system for her entire 34-year career, retiring in 2015.
Gayle was a life-long member of Morningside Lutheran Church. After retirement, she became an active member in the Sioux City Quota Club. Gayle enjoyed knitting and made many quilts for her family members. She also greatly enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Rose Lake near Frazee, Minn.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Tom of Sioux City; children, Matthew of Windsor, Colo., Lisa (Justin) Robbins of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Seth of Studio City, Calif.; five grandchildren; a brother, Mark (Cheryl Sklors) Jensen of Onawa, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
