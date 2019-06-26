Formerly Hinton, Iowa
Gayle L. Burnett, 76, formerly of Hinton, passed on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Services will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church, 1301 31st Ave., in Gulfport, Miss. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Miss. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, in Gulfport. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Born on Aug. 16, 1942, in Le Mars, Iowa, Gayle was the fourth of seven children born to Kenneth and Irene (Casper) Beck. Gayle was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. She graduated from Hinton High School with the class of 1960. Gayle spent most of her career as a beautician. She married L. Don Burnett in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Nov. 14, 1981. Don spent 26 years in the U.S Navy.
She is survived by her husband, Don; five sisters, Bonnie Oldaker, Yvonne Beck and Marla Polly, all of Sioux City, Kay Fortner of Crisfield, Md., and Norene Goettsch of Sioux Falls, S.D.; eight nieces and nephews; 17 grandnieces and nephews; and two great-grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kent Beck; niece, Leslie Polly; two brothers-in-law, Edward Fortner and William Oldaker.
All memorials will be donated to Saint Matthew's Lutheran Church.