Gayle Erickson

Beresford, S.D., formerly Sioux City and SE South Dakota

Gayle Erickson, 68, of Beresford, formerly of Sioux City and SE South Dakota, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Visitation with the family present will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls, S.D. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery at Humboldt, S.D. For obituary and online registry, please go to www.millerfh.com.

Gayle was born May 29, 1952, in Rapid City, S.D., to Gordon P. and Margaret A. (Schaufler) Kollasch.

Gayle attended school in Sioux Falls and graduated from Yankton High School with the class of 1970. Gayle went on to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Gayle married Al Erickson on Sept. 1, 1978, in Sioux City, Iowa. Gayle began her working career as a cashier at SODRAC Park in North Sioux City, S.D. She also worked as a teller at Toy Bank in Sioux City. She went on to work as a teller at Valley Bank (Liberty Bank) in North Sioux City and Elk Point, S.D.