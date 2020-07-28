Gayle Erickson
Beresford, S.D., formerly Sioux City and SE South Dakota
Gayle Erickson, 68, of Beresford, formerly of Sioux City and SE South Dakota, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Visitation with the family present will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls, S.D. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery at Humboldt, S.D. For obituary and online registry, please go to www.millerfh.com.
Gayle was born May 29, 1952, in Rapid City, S.D., to Gordon P. and Margaret A. (Schaufler) Kollasch.
Gayle attended school in Sioux Falls and graduated from Yankton High School with the class of 1970. Gayle went on to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Gayle married Al Erickson on Sept. 1, 1978, in Sioux City, Iowa. Gayle began her working career as a cashier at SODRAC Park in North Sioux City, S.D. She also worked as a teller at Toy Bank in Sioux City. She went on to work as a teller at Valley Bank (Liberty Bank) in North Sioux City and Elk Point, S.D.
In 1992, Gayle began working as the city clerk in North Sioux City, and worked there until 2002. She later went on to work at Miller Liquor Store, a job she sincerely enjoyed, and retired in 2013.
Gayle and Al lived briefly in Sioux City, before moving to rural Elk Point. In 2000, they moved to McCook Lake, S.D., and when Gayle retired, they moved to Beresford in 2013.
Gayle enjoyed quilting and sewing. She also enjoyed watching the wildlife and her cats.
Gayle will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Al; two sisters, Sharon Kollasch of Decatur, Ga., and Carmen Pelland of Fairview, Ore.; cousins, Fred Lee of Sioux Falls, and Bette Lee of Rapid City, S.D.; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Kris Lenzen of Maple Lake, Minn.; niece, Carrie Pelland of Golleta, Calif.; and nephews, Scott Pelland of Fairview, Ore., David Lenzen of Corcoran, Minn., and Craig Lenzen of Minneapolis.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; and several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank everyone involved with her care at both Sanford Vermillion and the ICU at the Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls for the professional care and compassion received.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.