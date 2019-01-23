Cherokee, Iowa
Gayle Joan Tushla, 84, of Cherokee, passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Cherokee Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. The Rev. Jeff Schleisman will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
Gayle Joan Tushla, the daughter of Ray and Mary (Seger) White, was born on Dec. 13, 1934, in Atkinson, Neb. Her family lived in various towns in Nebraska and South Dakota during her childhood years. She attended school and graduated in Bennett County. Following high school, Gayle worked as a secretary for Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha.
On June 1, 1957, Gayle was united in marriage to Robert Tushla in Atkinson. They made their home in Bancroft, Neb., where she stayed home to care for her two sons, Tim and Tom. In 1972, the family moved to Correctionville, Iowa. Gayle worked as an interior designer for General Business Equipment in Sioux City. In the 1980s, Robert and Gayle moved to Estes Park, Colo., where they owned and operated an antique store for many years. In 2003, they moved to Cherokee and started Ages Ago Antiques until their retirements.
Gayle enjoyed watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers, collecting antiques, gardening, and following the Denver Nuggets. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Max.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Tushla of Cherokee; two boys, Tim, Barb, and Max Tushla of Sioux City, and Tom Tushla and Shelley Urban of Cherokee.
She was preceded in death by her parents.