Gaylen B. Jackson

The loves of his life included his family (and he was proud of every one of them), animals, especially horses, farming, fishing, camping, and playing 500 and Some “R” Set cards. Another hobby of his was reading. In fact, he probably read every Louis L' Amour book, some of them more than once. The inscription on his retirement watch was “kids, cows, and corn.” Gaylen and Carol traveled to all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. Over the years, Gaylen served on various boards and committees in the Allen community and was an 80-year member of the Allen United Methodist Church.