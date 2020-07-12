× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gaylen D. Combs

Sioux City

Gaylen D. Combs, 68, of Sioux City, passed away April 12, 2020, at a local hospital.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gaylen was born on March 11, 1952, in Sioux City, to LaVeral and Virginia (Clay) Combs. Gaylen worked in production at John Morrell for over 30 years.

In his younger years, he was a youth boxer and helped train and care for horses, leading to his love for horse racing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards (especially poker), and Nebraska football.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Penny (Ernesto) Mercado-Combs of Sioux City, Tonya (Ben) Stevens of Sioux City, and Mark (Tania) Combs of Milwaukee, Wis.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Mason; brothers, Mike Combs, Ronnie Combs, Timmy Combs, Jeff Combs, Carl Combs, and Tracy Combs, all of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Carolyn Hunt, Lori Combs, Marlene Bellis, Richard Hunt, Doug Hunt, Ed Combs, and Tommy Combs.

