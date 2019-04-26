{{featured_button_text}}

Galva, Iowa

82, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Service: April 27 at 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Galva. Burial: St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: April 26 from 5-7 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein, Iowa.

Celebrate
the life of: Gaylen H. Winterhof
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments