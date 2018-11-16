Cherokee, Iowa
Mona Gaylene Booth, 83, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Nov. 13, 2018, at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. The Rev. Jonathan Riggert will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Aurelia, Iowa. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee.
Gaylene was born on Aug. 13, 1935, in Aurelia, to Walter and Florence (Ruebsam) Matzdorff. She grew up on a farm near Aurelia. She graduated from Aurelia High School in 1953 and then attended Buena Vista College for one year.
Gaylene was married to Lyle W. Booth on Sept. 12, 1953 in Jackson, Minn. Gaylene had worked at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute, Lundell Manufacturing, Miller-Mac Insurance Co., Loughlin Law Firm, Mid-Step Services and assisted her husband with Booth Electric and Booth Sound.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cherokee. She had been a resident of Cherokee the past 65 years. Gaylene enjoyed sewing, bowling, spending time with her friends, and working with her husband at the county fairs and concerts with their sound business.
She is survived by several cousins; nieces and nephews including Laverne Gano of Cherokee; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Lyle on Oct. 12, 1997.
It was Gaylene's request that memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.