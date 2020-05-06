Gaylord A. Pflanz
Wayne, Neb.
Gaylord Ardel Pflanz, age 89 of Wayne, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Brookdale at Wayne.
Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saint James Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph, Neb., with the Rev. Jeff Mollner officiating. Burial will be in Saint James Frances de Chantel Catholic Cemetery. Restricted visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. A live webcast of the service will be approximately 10 a.m. Friday www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.
Gaylord was born on Jan. 26, 1931, in Belden, Neb., the son of Otto and Mary (Weis) Pflanz. He graduated from Belden High School in 1948.
On July 30, 1951, Gaylord married Pearlanna Marie O'Neill at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Belden. The couple made their home farming south of Belden for 48 years until they retired from farming in 1993. Pearlanna passed in 1999.
Gaylord remained on the Pflanz farm which was a Pioneer Homestead until 2016. He took great pride in his birthplace and maintaining the home place until moving to Wayne Brookdale Assisted living. Gaylord had a passion and love for music which he passed on to his nine children.
He had a great wit about him with a nickname for everyone and sense of adventure.
Gaylord was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph and served many years as a cantor, taught CCD to the seniors for many years, a member of St. Frances de Chantal Knights of Columbus Council 5143, and served many years on the board for Cedarview Country Club in Laurel, Neb.
Surviving are his eight children, Danny Pflanz of St. Paul, Minn., Dennis Pflanz of Douglas, Wyo., Jean and Jeff Ward of San Diego, Calif., Bill and Cathy Pflanz of Lakeville, Minn., Tim and Lori Pflanz of Sioux Falls, S.D., Julie and Wayne Wattier of Omaha, Mari Pflanz of Tucson, Ariz., and John Pflanz of Wayne; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Nancy Powers of Wayne.
Gaylord was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pearlanna Marie Pflanz in 1999; son, David in 1998; and siblings, Richard Pflanz, Violet Lange, Delores Frink and Roman Pflanz.
