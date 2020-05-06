× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gaylord A. Pflanz

Wayne, Neb.

Gaylord Ardel Pflanz, age 89 of Wayne, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Brookdale at Wayne.

Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saint James Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph, Neb., with the Rev. Jeff Mollner officiating. Burial will be in Saint James Frances de Chantel Catholic Cemetery. Restricted visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. A live webcast of the service will be approximately 10 a.m. Friday www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Gaylord was born on Jan. 26, 1931, in Belden, Neb., the son of Otto and Mary (Weis) Pflanz. He graduated from Belden High School in 1948.

On July 30, 1951, Gaylord married Pearlanna Marie O'Neill at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Belden. The couple made their home farming south of Belden for 48 years until they retired from farming in 1993. Pearlanna passed in 1999.

Gaylord remained on the Pflanz farm which was a Pioneer Homestead until 2016. He took great pride in his birthplace and maintaining the home place until moving to Wayne Brookdale Assisted living. Gaylord had a passion and love for music which he passed on to his nine children.