You have free articles remaining.
Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Brunsville, Iowa
92, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Service: Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, Brunsville. Burial: St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Brunsville, with military rites. Visitation: Jan. 16 starting at 3 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, and Jan. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to service time, at the church.
To send flowers to the family of Gene Dickman, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
3:00PM-8:00PM
3:00PM-8:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before Gene's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Family Present
Thursday, January 16, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before Gene's Family Present begins.
Jan 16
Prayer Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before Gene's Prayer Service begins.
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
505 Pine Lane
Brunsville, IA 51008
505 Pine Lane
Brunsville, IA 51008
Guaranteed delivery before Gene's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 17
Reception
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Heeren-McHale-Wilken American Legion Post 724
305 Oak Street
Brunsville, IA 51031
305 Oak Street
Brunsville, IA 51031
Guaranteed delivery before Gene's Reception begins.