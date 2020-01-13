Gene Dickman
Gene Dickman

Le Mars, Iowa, formerly Brunsville, Iowa

92, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Service: Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, Brunsville. Burial: St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Brunsville, with military rites. Visitation: Jan. 16 starting at 3 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, and Jan. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to service time, at the church.

Service information

Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
3:00PM-8:00PM
Jan 16
Family Present
Thursday, January 16, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Jan 16
Prayer Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
7:00PM
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:30AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
505 Pine Lane
Brunsville, IA 51008
Jan 17
Reception
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00PM
Heeren-McHale-Wilken American Legion Post 724
305 Oak Street
Brunsville, IA 51031
