Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Sioux City
Gene Doran, 96, of Phoenix, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 29, in Phoenix. Service will be 11 a.m., June 29, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Avenue in Sioux City. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be in Sioux City.
Gene was born on Oct. 12, 1922, in Kansas City, Mo. He was born to William and Abigail (Lilleberg) Doran and grew up in Minneapolis and Lake Sarah, Minn. On June 13, 1944, he married Phyllis Irwin and had one son, Douglas, who was born May 13, 1950.
Gene was a World War II Air Force veteran who served overseas as a P-61 Night Fighter in the 426th squadron. After his military career, he became an English teacher and coached football at Leeds High School in Sioux City, for 30 years.
Over his lifetime, he retained many titles, Dad, Dear, Sarge, and Coach, to name a few. But to his family and many that knew him, he was Gramps. There are not many men in this world that could compare to him, and if you had the pleasure of knowing him, he left a permanent mark on your heart. He was full of thoughtfulness and kindness and made everyone feel special. Gramps was a wonderful example of what a husband, father, and man of integrity looks like. Years after leaving the Air Force, classroom, and football field, he was still leading life lessons through example.
He loved all the important stuff, family and friends, his puppies, and enjoyed soaking up the sun. He spent time following sports, mostly football, playing cards, and watching the History Channel.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Doug) Doran; grandchildren, Leslie (Guy) Nelson, Mollie Crace, and Phillip (Carlye) Doran. He cherished his role as great-grandfather to Skyler, Scarlett, Soren, Sage, Stellen, Sloane, and Sierra Nelson, Kieran and Lucille Crace, and Halle, Ryder, Tate, and Asher Doran. Gramps could often be found with one of his great-grandchildren on his lap. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and family in Sioux City, Fargo, N.D., and Phoenix.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; son, Doug; and many friends and family members.