Gene F. Dickman

His was truly a life of service. During World War II, he skipped his senior year of high school to enlist at the age of 17 in the U.S. Navy in May 1945. His official enlistment date was moved back until September of that year, and he was eventually sworn in the day following Japan's surrender to the Allies. He spent three years in the Navy, serving as a machinist mate on the USS War Hawk and the USS Doyle. Those ships were involved in troop transport and in mine sweeping operations. He considered his service in the Navy as one of the highlights of his life and enjoyed attending Navy reunions across the country in the years that followed. After his discharge from the Navy, he drove a redi-mix truck out of Le Mars, and later worked for Fritz Ludwigs at the Merrill Locker Plant.

On April 15, 1950, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Jean Luense in a service held in Brunsville. The couple made their home in Merrill, Iowa, until 1958, when they moved to Brunsville, where Gene opened his own business, Gene's Processing. Gene successfully ran the locker plant in Brunsville until 1990. While in business, he developed a reputation for producing excellent sausage and other smoked meat products, several of which were named best in the state at the annual Meat Processors Association event. Gene's Processing also became synonymous with quality wild game processing, and the plant in Brunsville processed approximately 600-700 white tail deer annually. He was active in the meat industry, serving on the board of directors of the Iowa Meat Processors Association, and was the organization's president in 1976. In 1990, he sold the business to his sons, Steve and Ron Geiger. That operation would become the genesis of the Scooter's Natural Meats that now operates a new plant in Brunsville. In retirement, he worked part-time for Wells Blue Bunny at their milk plant in Le Mars.