Gene H. Cantrell

Dakota City

Gene H. Cantrell, 90, of Dakota City, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, with a Masonic service, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral Home.

Gene was born on Sept. 25, 1930, in Shawnee, Okla., to Haskell and Dorothy (McNew) Cantrell. He grew up in Lead, S.D., where he graduated from high school in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and served in Korea. After high school, he went on to earn his bachelor's degree in education from Black Hills College in 1953 and a master's degree in education from Colorado State College in 1959.

Gene taught as an industrial arts teacher for 38 years at Sioux City East and Hayworth Junior Highs. After retirement, he was a substitute teacher for 24 years.

On June 3, 1956, he was united in marriage to Elaine Beyeler in Newcastle, Neb.