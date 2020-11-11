Gene H. Cantrell
Dakota City
Gene H. Cantrell, 90, of Dakota City, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, with a Masonic service, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, masks are requested. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Gene was born on Sept. 25, 1930, in Shawnee, Okla., to Haskell and Dorothy (McNew) Cantrell. He grew up in Lead, S.D., where he graduated from high school in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and served in Korea. After high school, he went on to earn his bachelor's degree in education from Black Hills College in 1953 and a master's degree in education from Colorado State College in 1959.
Gene taught as an industrial arts teacher for 38 years at Sioux City East and Hayworth Junior Highs. After retirement, he was a substitute teacher for 24 years.
On June 3, 1956, he was united in marriage to Elaine Beyeler in Newcastle, Neb.
Gene was an Abu Bekr Shriner for more than 40 years and was a Shriner clown named “Sawdust” for many years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in South Sioux City where he sang in the choir for 62 years and played in the bell choir.
Gene loved spending time with his family. He relished being a clown attending the circus, parades and making balloon animals for the children. As a talented carpenter, he made furniture, wooden trains, trucks, trikes, sleds and enjoyed displaying them at local craft fairs. He and Elaine had fun on their annual trips to Las Vegas. Gene also took many trips to the Black Hills as he loved attending the Days of 76 Parade in Deadwood and treasured the drive through the Spearfish Canyon. Gene had a passion for playing cards and loved to win.
Gene was kind, patient, gracious, an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, and clown.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Elaine Cantrell of Dakota City; children, Terry (Charmaine) Cantrell of Dakota City, Dawn Bauerly of Dakota Dunes, Dynelle (Brett) Downs of Sioux City, and Jenny (Craig) Schmidt of West Point, Neb.; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Barbara Roseberry.
