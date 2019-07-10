Washta, Iowa
94, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Service: July 12 at 10:30 a.m., Washta United Methodist Church. Burial: Sunset View Cemetery. Visitation: July 11 from 2-7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa.
