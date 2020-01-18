Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Gene Reed, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Jan.16, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Father Dennis Conway officiating. Interment will follow at National Cemetery in rural Vining. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m.at the funeral home.
Gene was born on Feb. 13, 1930, in Jackson, Neb., the son of Harry and Rose (Mackey) Reed.
Gene served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He quit school after 8th grade and later put himself through Barber College. After working as a barber for a number of years, he went to Tool & Die School and worked for Iowa Manufacturing. Gene was a private, quiet man.
Survivors include one sister, Bonnie Brown, of Sioux City; one brother, James Joseph Reed and wife, of Sioux City; thirty nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and siblings, Eva, Pearl, Mark, Claude, Leo, Marvin, Charles, and Monica.
A memorial fund will be established.
