Geneva 'Betty' Van Gelder
Le Mars, Iowa

91, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Service: Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars. Burial: Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 2, 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

