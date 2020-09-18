Geneva Remillard Flannery

Geneva was a devout Catholic, often reciting the rosary that was a wedding gift from her husband Dick. She was also a devoted supporter of Bishop Heelan High School. Geneva was proud to be present at the first candlelight March for Life in Sioux City in 1973. She marched fearlessly around St. Luke's Hospital in the cold January weather.

Geneva felt being a mom was her greatest blessing. She attended many musicals, ballets, and baseball games. Geneva was a talented cook, she loved to shop and to drive her Buick Station wagon appropriately nicknamed the "Sherman Tank." She enjoyed sharing her birth year with Mickey Mouse and her birthday with Pope Francis.

When Geneva became immobile for the last five years, Richard and daughter Kathy cared for her in the comfort of their own home. Dick preceded Geneva in death on January 5, 2020.