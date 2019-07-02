Jefferson, S.D.
92, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Service: July 3 at 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City. Burial: Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, Neb. Visitation: July 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Jefferson, S.D.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
92, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Service: July 3 at 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City. Burial: Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, Neb. Visitation: July 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.