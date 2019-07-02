{{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson, S.D.

92, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Service: July 3 at 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City. Burial: Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, Neb. Visitation: July 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Genevieve M. Modlin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments