Jefferson, S.D.
Genevieve M. Modlin, 92, of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at a local care facility.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, Neb. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the family present, and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Genevieve M. Jump was born on Dec. 24, 1926, in Decatur, Neb., to Melvin and Faye (Pounds) Jump. She attended various country schools in Nebraska, including Blackbird High School and Decatur High School, where she graduated in 1944. On Sept. 18, 1945, she married Clarence C. Modlin in Decatur, Neb. Together the couple made their home and raised their six children in Jefferson, S.D.
Genevieve was a full-time wife, mother, grandma and nana. In fact, being grandma and nana was one of her favorite pastimes. She was also an award-winning sales representative for Avon for 16 years.
When not caring for her six children, 16 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren, she enjoyed bowling, bingo, camping, fishing, and gardening.
Genevieve is survived by her three sons, Jerry Modlin of Eufaula, Okla., Calvin Modlin (Sandy) of Rapid City, S.D., and Ralph Modlin (Debbie) of Sioux City; her three daughters, Cathy Smith of Sioux City, Lois Piester (Loyd) of Sioux City, and Patricia Modlin of Austin, Texas; brother, Melvin Jump of Omaha; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence in 2010; two sisters, Alice "Sissy" and Pauline; and two brothers, Kenneth and Earl.