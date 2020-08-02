Genevieve 'Mitzi' McCullough

Mitzi was active in parish life, Catholic Daughters of America, Board of the Carmelites, and volunteered at the Bargain Center. She was an avid golfer, card player, cook and sports fan. In her younger years, Mitzi played baseball with her nine siblings and in later life, enjoyed watching baseball, football, tennis and golf on television.

She refinished furniture for her immediate family and several nieces and nephews. As a special gift, Mitzi once assembled and finished a grandfather clock from a kit. For many years, Bud and Mitzi hosted their grandsons, several nieces and nephews spending summers and semesters at work or school in Sioux City.

Mitzi's Catholic faith and family were most important in her life. She lived life in a true Christian spirit and was a role model to many in charity, work ethic, and generosity of time, talent and treasure.

Mitzi is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Jack) McTaggart of Emerson, Neb., Patty Lammers of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Cathie (Cosy Simon) McCullough of Traverse City, Mich.; four grandsons, Jim (April) McTaggart and family of Red Wing, Minn., Joe McTaggart, Tim (Alicia) McTaggart and family and Dan McTaggart, all of Omaha; sisters, JoAnn Hirschman of Emerson, and Gladys Tacke of Yankton, S.D.; many other relatives and friends.