Arlington, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Genevieve R. Evans, 92, of Arlington, formerly Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Arlington.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Genevieve was born the daughter of Albert and Ruth (Myers) Miller on Oct. 25, 1927, in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School. Genevieve was married to Glen Evans for 25 years and moved to Texas in 1979. She worked as a long distance operator for Northwestern Bell Telephone and retired from what is now AT&T 31 years later.

She enjoyed traveling with her children and grandchildren. Genevieve belonged to St. Matthew Catholic Church, St. Matthew 50 Plus Club, the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Society of Mayflower Descendants.

Genevieve is survived by her children, Linda Painter of Irving, Texas, Steven Evans of Sioux City, Cheryl (Kevin) Stusse of Burleson, Texas, Jeffrey (Martha) Evans of Arlington, Texas, and Gregory (Michelle) Evans of Springtown, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.