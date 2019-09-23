Sioux City
Genevive K. Gregg, 97, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Genevive was born the daughter of Michael and Mary (Butrous) Haddad on June 1, 1922, in Sioux City. She was a lifelong Sioux City resident from the South Bottoms. She attended Central High School. Genevive married Eugene Gregg on Feb. 25, 1941, in Dakota City, Neb. Eugene died in 1990.
Genevive worked for Greenville Pharmacy for 36 years. She also put a lot of time into being a wonderful mother and wife.
She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and spending time with her children. She supplied many people with knitted and crocheted hats, booties, and baby blankets for their children and grandchildren.
Genevive is survived by her children, Richard Gregg of Sioux City, Rodney Gregg of Sioux City, Jenneen (Gary) Lohse of Pierson, Iowa, Michael (Julie) Gregg of Sioux City, and Jeffrey (Cindie) Gregg of Sioux City; brothers, Ernie (Pat) Haddad and Amil Haddad, both of Sioux City; seven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Beatrice.
To plant a tree in memory of Genevive Gregg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.