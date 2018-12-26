Mapleton, Iowa
Col. George Abner Waller, USAR Ret., 87, of Mapleton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at his residence.
The family is honoring George’s request; there will be no funeral. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. today in Union Cemetery, Humboldt, Iowa. Rev. Len Garrison will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Sathers-Odgaard Post No. 5240 and VFW Post No. 119, of Humboldt. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Homes in Mapleton. Online condolences can be made at www.armstrongfuneral.com.
George Abner Waller, the son of Everett and Ruth (Little) Waller, was born on Aug. 6, 1931, in Sioux City. George graduated from high school and went on to further his education receiving his master's degree from the University of Nebraska and his specialist degree from the University of South Dakota.
Following his education, George started his military career. After 33 years of service, George retired from the U.S. Army Reserve at the rank of colonel. George taught in Omaha and retired as a special education teacher from the Sioux City Community School District. He loved to travel the world. George will be remembered by his family as a wonderful and generous uncle who will be sincerely missed.
Left to cherish George's memory are his nephews, Bill (Hyon Suk) Waller of Clive, Iowa, and Tom Waller of Seattle, Wash.; one niece, Liz (Chris) Lovin of Woodstock, Ga.; five grandnephews; two grandnieces; and extended family and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Ruth Waller; and his brothers, Ev (Virginia) Waller and Bill (Helen) Waller.