Des Moines, formerly Sioux City

George B. Koetters, 72, of Des Moines, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines after a yearlong battle with an illness. His family was by his side.

Memorial services held be held at a later date. George will be interred in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Hamilton's Funeral Home in Des Moines. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

George was born on July 28, 1947, in Sioux City, to William and Veigh Koetters. He attended Riverside High School in Sioux City and Iowa State University. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1972 as a staff sergeant, and gave 27 months of service in South Vietnam from 1966 to 1970.

He married Roma Ann Kroll on Sept. 25, 1982. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 231. He worked for Casler, Thompson & Nystrom Electric from 1977 to 1998. He was also an instructor at Western Iowa Tech Community College from 1998 to 2013. George retired in 2013 and moved to Des Moines to be closer to family.