George D. Semple

Following his military service, George attended and graduated from Morningside College earning his bachelor's degree in accounting in 1951. After his college graduation, he spent one year as a student teacher at Central High School. In 1952, he entered the sales profession. His first sales job was with Williams Appliance Store, where he served as the manager of the Morningside store. During his time at Williams, he received numerous sales awards. George then moved from Williams to partner with Jack Garvey and opened an appliance store in the shopping area known at that time as the Sunset Plaza. After his time at Garvey appliance, George moved to selling insurance for companies in Iowa and Nebraska. In 1975, he joined the real estate firm of Grandyrattotton and began a career as a realtor that spanned over five decades. During that time, he became an independent broker under the name of George Semple Real Estate. George officially retired in November 2019 at the age of 92. It was once said by a former colleague of his, he sold more real estate on accident than most agents sold on purpose.