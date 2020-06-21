George D. Semple
Sioux City
George D. Semple, 93, of Sioux City,died peacefully Tuesday, June 16 2020, of a short illness at his residence. He was with family at the time of his death.
Under the direction of Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, a private family service is being arranged. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
George David Semple, the son of Harley and Olive (Quirk) Semple, was born on June 25, 1926, in Bronson, Iowa. He was a lifelong resident of Sioux City, graduating from Central High School in 1944. Immediately after high school, George was drafted into the U.S. Navy, where he served as a signalman in the Western Pacific. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
Following his military service, George attended and graduated from Morningside College earning his bachelor's degree in accounting in 1951. After his college graduation, he spent one year as a student teacher at Central High School. In 1952, he entered the sales profession. His first sales job was with Williams Appliance Store, where he served as the manager of the Morningside store. During his time at Williams, he received numerous sales awards. George then moved from Williams to partner with Jack Garvey and opened an appliance store in the shopping area known at that time as the Sunset Plaza. After his time at Garvey appliance, George moved to selling insurance for companies in Iowa and Nebraska. In 1975, he joined the real estate firm of Grandyrattotton and began a career as a realtor that spanned over five decades. During that time, he became an independent broker under the name of George Semple Real Estate. George officially retired in November 2019 at the age of 92. It was once said by a former colleague of his, he sold more real estate on accident than most agents sold on purpose.
On Sept. 8, 1947, George was united in marriage with Grace “Julie” Vogel at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. That union blessed them with seven children and 72 years of marriage.
George was a lifetime member of several military veteran organizations including China-Burma-India Veteran's Association, and VFW Post 580. He served as a post commander of VFW Post 580 for several years. He was a retired member of the Greater Sioux City Board of Realtors and National Association of Realtors, and the National Association of Real Estate Appraisers. He was also a long-standing member of the Siouxland YMCA. George was very active in several substance abuse recovery programs. He served on several committees including the Woodbury County Community Drug Court, a founding member of the Stockyards Group and as vice president for the Partners for Patriots. He maintained his spiritual life by attending Catholic Mass at the Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
He was known by his family as “The Grump” a name that was given to him by his grandchildren. They would all say "We love you Grump." He would respond back "I love you more."
And of course anyone who asked how his day was he always responded, “Today is a good day.”
George is survived by his wife, Julie of Sioux City; children, Tim (Sheri) Semple of Leonardtown, Md., Steven Semple of Dayton, Ohio, Patrick Harley (Marty) Semple of Madison, Wis., Dennis (Nettie) Semple of Sioux City, Don Semple of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Katie (Michael) Krause of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Rob (Gail) Semple of Charlotte, N.C.; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Doris) Semple of Sioux City, Colleen (Lyle) Baker of Sioux City, and Jennifer (Jerry) Siegal of York, Pa.; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Scott David; a great-grandson, Caleb Semple; a sister, Mary Lou; and a daughter-in-law, Clara.
The family has requested that memorials be directed to Partners for Patriots (https:/www.partnersforpatriots.orgemorials)
