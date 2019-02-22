Franklin, Tenn., formerly Sioux City
George Edward Wall, 92, of Franklin, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Generations Church, 408 Church St., in Franklin, with the Rev. Kraig Wall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Williamson Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Franklin. Condolences may be sent online to www.williamsonmemorial.com
George was born on Dec. 11, 1926, in Sioux City, to the late Edward and Hazel Wall. George was a veteran of the U.S. Army. George lived a full and fruitful life. After starting as a baker's assistant he entered the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. Upon his release from the military, he joined the ranks of the United States Postal Workers and later took early retirement to start a second career in the insurance business until full retirement.
Throughout his life he was involved in music and ministry. He sang lead in a gospel quartet for many years and spent much of his musical life singing on local northwestern Iowa radio as well as regional and national television broadcasts. But most notably, he shared the stage with his sweetheart, Loraine, of nearly 63 years. Through the years, George and Loraine sang together at hundreds of weddings, funerals and special occasions. He loved his wife and served her through her final days before moving to Franklin in 2011. He was an advisory board member at Generations Church pastored by his son, Kraig Wall. George's family and faith were the center of his life. He loved the Lord and read the Word daily.
He is survived by his sons, Kraig E. (LaSandra) Wall and Gregory G. (Janet) Wall; daughter, Kimberly A. (George) Skipper; brother, Warren (Betty) Wall; grandchildren, Ariel R. (Jeremy) Brasher, Nathan Wall, Brandon (Jessica) Wall, Ciana (Jeff) Cloud, Britton (Ashley) Wall, Jordan (Megan) Wall, Alexandria (Kolby) Kissinger, George Sawyer Skipper, and Griffin Skipper; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine E. Wall.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's honor to Generations Church Legacy Fund. Donations can be mailed to the church address or go to church website: www.GenerationsTN.com.