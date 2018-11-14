Sioux City
George Henry Finzen, 91, of Sioux City, died on Nov. 11, 2018, at Whispering Creek Retirement Home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mater Dei, Nativity Catholic Church, 4242 Natalia Way, with the Rev. Andrew Galles, Celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites conducted by the U.S. Army and American Legion Monahan Post 64. Immediately following burial, family invites you to join them for lunch at the Nativity Parish Hall. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Avenue. Condolences may be sent online to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
George was born in Anthon, Iowa, on Feb. 24, 1927, the son of George and Katherine Bosch Finzen. He attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and graduated from Anthon High School. Education was important to George and after serving in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre of Operations in 1945 and 1946, he entered college. He received a B.A. degree in 1950 from Wayne State College and a master's degree in school administration in 1955 from Colorado State.
He spent 40 years in the education of young people. Twelve years as an instructor and 28 years in administration. As a principal, he served North Junior, Leeds Junior, Everett, Hunt and Leeds Elementary. He was president of the Sioux City Education Association and held positions with numerous other education organizations.
George married Berniece Breyer from Pierce, Neb. on July 20, in 1952. They were married for 66 years.
He was an avid sports fan and played semi-professional baseball and coached numerous teams. He was a member of Nativity Parish and a long-time member of the Easter Seals Society, having served on the executive board of the Sioux City Chapter as well as the state board. He loved reconnecting with students and associates from the past wherever he went. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by many.
He is survived by wife, Berniece; children, Deborah of San Francisco, Calif., Brian (Angelete) of Kansas City, Kathleen Moreno of Orlando, Fla., and Patricia (Jack) Hutchinson of Omaha; and sisters, JoAnn (Lyle) Groth of Climbing Hill, Iowa, Suzanne Peterson of Marcus, Iowa, and Mary Jane Santeler of Arizona. He leaves behind 11 beautiful grandchildren thankful to have known him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Jim, Donny, and Bill; and three sisters, Ruth, Elizabeth, and Frances.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Siouxland, at 309 Cook Street, Sioux City, IA 51103. www.hospiceofsiouxland.com or the Alzheimer Society at 1-800-272-3900 or https://www.alz.org/iowa.