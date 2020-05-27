× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George H. Skains

Sioux City

George H. Skains, 83, of Sioux City, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A celebration of life will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, with military rites at 3 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Social distancing will be observed.

George, the son of Henry Noel and Josephine L. Skains, born in Waco Texas, on Jan. 12 1937.

George joined the U.S. Air Force in July 1955 at the age of 17. He served 23 years and traveled all around the world before he retired on Aug 1, 1977. George was a master sergeant and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan where he worked on F-86 Sabre and F-4 Phantom fighter planes as an aircraft maintenance supervisor.

He had received many awards and certificates from the Air Force fulfilling the requirements of Tactical Air Command. He was a certified crew chief on F-4 Aerospace vehicles. After he retired from the U.S. Air Force, George moved to Sioux City in the summer of 1977. He began farming after his stepdad, Harold Lloyd passed.