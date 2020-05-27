George H. Skains
Sioux City
George H. Skains, 83, of Sioux City, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
A celebration of life will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, with military rites at 3 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Social distancing will be observed.
George, the son of Henry Noel and Josephine L. Skains, born in Waco Texas, on Jan. 12 1937.
George joined the U.S. Air Force in July 1955 at the age of 17. He served 23 years and traveled all around the world before he retired on Aug 1, 1977. George was a master sergeant and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan where he worked on F-86 Sabre and F-4 Phantom fighter planes as an aircraft maintenance supervisor.
He had received many awards and certificates from the Air Force fulfilling the requirements of Tactical Air Command. He was a certified crew chief on F-4 Aerospace vehicles. After he retired from the U.S. Air Force, George moved to Sioux City in the summer of 1977. He began farming after his stepdad, Harold Lloyd passed.
George Skains met the love of his life, Lucille M. White, where they entered into marriage on June 10, 1983. To this union, George and Lucille raised four children and had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the course of 40 years together. They were all the love of his life. George enjoyed spending quality family time with all of his children.
He loved fishing and telling jokes where everyone would laugh and have a good time.
George H. Skains is survived by his wife, Lucille M. Skains; four children, Leslie McCabe (Craig Zoss) of Jefferson S.D., Ricky and Myra White and Shannon White, all of Sioux City, and Constance and Brian Rieck of Taylorville Ill.; six grandchildren, Brian (Ashley McCabe) of Moville Iowa, Jessica McCabe (Alex Thompson), Ashley (Shay Karr), and Chad White and his special friend, Kaycee Vollmar, all of Sioux City,
Bradley (Kristin Rasmussen) of Maricopa Ariz., and Stacy (Myles Johnson) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 16 great- grandchildren, Owen, Trenton, Colton, Kayden, Harlee, Savanna, Raden, Karlee, Hunter, Ellie, Clayton, Kailyn, Clayton, Madalyn, Ryleigh and Avery; and good friends he considered as family, Mike Angerman, Troy Kelley, Joe Van Meter and many more.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry N. Skains and Josephine L (Skains) Lloyd; stepfather, Harold Lloyd; sister, Velma June Glenn; and his father-in-law, James B. Cornwall.
He will be deeply missed and loved by all who knew him.
