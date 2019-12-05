Silver Spring, Md, formerly Sioux City
George J. Kourpias passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, with his beloved family by his side.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of George at a visitation on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, at 701 Norwood Road Silver Spring, Md. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Guide Dogs of America (www.guidedogsofamerica.org/donate-online-now), Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (www.schgoc.org/donations.html) or Trinity Home at Home (www.trinityhealthathome.org/donate - please select “Trinity Home at Home”). No flowers can be accepted at the church on Friday, Dec. 6.
George, retired International President of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June; his children, Kathy (Ken), Cyndi (Bobby), Nikki, and John (Brenda); his sister, Mary; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and many friends.