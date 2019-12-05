George J. Kourpias

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of George at a visitation on Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, at 701 Norwood Road Silver Spring, Md. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Guide Dogs of America (www.guidedogsofamerica.org/donate-online-now), Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (www.schgoc.org/donations.html) or Trinity Home at Home (www.trinityhealthathome.org/donate - please select “Trinity Home at Home”). No flowers can be accepted at the church on Friday, Dec. 6.