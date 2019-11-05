Sioux City
George J. Nassiff, 88, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Christy-Smith Funeral Home, Morningside Chapel, with son David Nassiff presiding. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
George was born June 25, 1931, in Sioux City, to Frank and Anna Nassiff. He graduated from East High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He attended Morningside College, where he played football. On July 9, 1955, he married Margaret Swinney; together they had four children. Following Margaret’s death, he married Harriett Petersen on Sept. 1, 2002.
George was employed at several meatpacking plants and served in union leadership. After retirement he worked for Green Valley/Floyd Valley Golf Courses. He was a former member of Morningside Church of Christ, where he was baptized, and most recently was a member of Whiting Christian Church. He loved playing, coaching and watching sports. He coached Little League at Westside and Pulaski Parks for over 20 years. He coached two city championship teams. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking and puzzles. He loved family get-togethers and cherished time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Harriett; daughters, Karen (Greg) Miller of Sioux City, and Kathy (Matt) Wentz of Le Mars, Iowa; son, David (Tamara) Nassiff of Ankeny, Iowa; stepchildren, Kim (Jeff) Westphal of Casey, Iowa, and Blain (Kay) Petersen of Essex, Iowa; one sister, Mary Nassiff of Van Nuys, Calif.; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; son, Jeff; two infant children; and siblings, Edwin, Louise, Rose, Rosella, Oscar, Joe, and Sally.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. George requested memorial gifts be given to his grandchildren raising support for their campus ministries and church planting, payable to First Church of Christ-George Nassiff Memorial Fund.