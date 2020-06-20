× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George J. Rehder

Hawarden, Iowa

George J. Rehder, 87, of Hawarden, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Private services will be held Monday in Hawarden. Public viewing will be 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Social distancing guidelines will be observed at the funeral home and at the private service. Online condolences may be directed to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

George was born on Feb. 12, 1933, in rural Hawarden, the son of Albert and Frieda (Lange) Rehder. He attended school at Garfield 8, followed by Hawarden High School, where he played football and ran track, graduating in 1950.

He married Mary Peterson on June 6, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawarden. George served in the U.S. Army in Texas and Georgia from 1954 to 1956. George was self-employed on the family farm, an occupation that was never work to him; it was his dream. He and Mary raised two daughters, Susan Kay and Peggy Lynn, on that farm.

George was a member of numerous community, political, county and Lutheran church boards. He was glad to serve on these as well as the Hawarden Hospital and First State (River's Edge) Bank boards.