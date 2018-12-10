Albaton, Iowa
George L. Hunter, 92, of Albaton, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at his residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Sloan, Iowa, with Pastor Richard Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery at Albaton, with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Smith-Rhodes American Legion Post 295 of Sloan. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
George Leonard Hunter was born June 8, 1926, the son of Reuben and Edith (Gerking) Hunter, at the family farm house in rural Albaton. He served with the United States Army in Japan during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953.
George was united in marriage to Jean D. Collison on March 4, 1954. He was a lifelong farmer in the Albaton area.
Survivors include his children, Terry Hunter of Albaton, Valerie (Allan) Wall of Bartlesville, Okla., and Tom (Jackie) Hunter of Sloan, Iowa; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, David Hunter of California, and Lowell Hunter of Virginia; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Collison) Hunter; his parents, Reuben and Edith (Gerking) Hunter; parents-in-law, Charles and Louise Collison; siblings, Lawrence, Donald, Kendall, Gene, Roger, and Virginia; and several other relatives.