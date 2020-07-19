George MacDonald Smith
Sioux City
George MacDonald Smith, 88, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
George will be cremated, and services and burial will be in Oban, Scotland. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
George was born April 12, 1932, in Oban, Scotland; he was the son of John Douglas and Jesse Murry (MacDonald) Smith. George lived in Oban until he was 10 years old. He attended private school at the Keil School in Dunbartonshire, Scotland. George served in the Royal Artillery for two years.
In 1954, George married Rina Rennie in Ayr, Scotland. They had two sons Douglas and Grant.
George and Rina came to the United States in 1959 and he worked for AB Dick Company, The Warehouse Market and Interbake Foods.
George enjoyed playing golf, tennis, cribbage and watching his sons play sports. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was mechanically inclined and loved to fix things and take things apart.
Survivors include his sons, Douglas Smith (Pam) of Dakota Dunes, and Grant Smith of Seattle, Wash.; two grandsons, Dusty Smith (Katie) and Brandon Smith (Tessa), all of Kansas City, Mo.; five great-grandchildren, Evan, Dillon, Tatum, Brooke and Kyla; his former wife, Rina Hansen of Chicago.
George was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Bickford Memory Care for the good care that they gave to George over the last several years.
Memorials may be sent to the University of South Dakota (USD) Athletics as George enjoyed watching his boys play sports in school.
