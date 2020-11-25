George R. Leckband

Sioux City

George R. Leckband, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, peacefully at home.

Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. No prayer service at this time; (COVID) walk through open house only.

George Robert Leckband was born Dec. 21, 1944, in Sioux City, the son of George and Maybelle (Skogland) Leckband. He graduated from Central High School in 1962. George married his high school sweetheart, Betty Moore, on Aug. 13, 1963.

He owned and operated Leckband Well Co. and Leckband Auto (The Shop) He was proud of becoming a certified jump master in our family bungee jumping business. He went on to drive a bus for the Sioux City Public Schools, and later became the district transportation supervisor, retiring in 2006.

George enjoyed racing stock cars in his younger years. Then helping his sons race motocross and snowmobiling. Playing cards and drinking beer at The Shop with family and friends, fishing and watching NASCAR. He never missed a single game in any sport that his kids or grandkids played in.