George 'Sonny' Naylor Jr.

Sioux City

George W. "Sonny" Naylor Jr., 63, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Sonny was born on Dec. 13, 1955, to George W. Naylor Sr. and Carol Jean Peacock.

He grew up in Sioux City and married Bettye Woods. She later passed away.

Sonny worked for Gill Landfill for many years, also working in construction and as a mechanic at various businesses in the Siouxland area. He enjoyed operating machinery and doing mechanic work. Sonny loved going fishing and spending time with family. He was always willing to lend a helpful hand to anyone in need.

Survivors include his parents, George and Lillie Naylor Sr.; children, Nakia Lay, Daniel Plummer, and Jordan Naylor, and others; six siblings; and many grandchildren.

Sonny was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Naylor.