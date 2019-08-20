Sheldon, Iowa
98, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Service: Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m., United Methodist Church, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Aug. 23 after 3 p.m., Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Sheldon.
Sheldon, Iowa
