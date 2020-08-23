× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Wesley Morgan

Sioux City

George Wesley Morgan, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Refreshments and a time of fellowship will follow the service.

George Wesley Morgan was born June 11, 1943, in Sioux City, to George and Dorothy (McDowell) Morgan. George grew up in Sioux City and married Geraldine (Jerri) Peters on Feb. 27, 1965. This past winter they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. To this union three children were born, Glenn, Jason and Melinda “Mindy.”

George worked for Swift Packing House in Sioux City for 20 years and then drove a city bus for 20 years.

He enjoyed bowling and fishing with friends and family and was proud of his many horseshoe trophies. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his wife, Jerri and their family. They had a large extended family and were blessed to be able to spend time with them.