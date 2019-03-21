Sioux City
Georgia Bonnewell, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Trimble United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Georgia was born on June 13, 1939, in Carnes, Iowa, to Edward and Marie (DenHartog) Vreugdenhil. She graduated from Westfield (Iowa) High and then completed LPN training in Waterloo, Iowa. She worked as a LPN for more than 35 years at Mercy Medical Center.
Georgia was united in marriage to Melvin Bonnewell on Aug. 28, 1964 in Sioux City. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Georgia was a member of Trimble Methodist Church and a member of the church choir. Georgia enjoyed singing and spending time with family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory include her sons, Timothy and Anthony Bonnewell, both of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers; and a sister.
Memorials may be directed to the family.