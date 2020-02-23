Georgia 'Jo' Mae Parker

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home, with the Rev. Doug Dill officiating. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com .

Jo was born Nov. 12, 1958, in Sioux City, to Thermon and Fauniel (Oman) Lenz. She grew up on a farm and attended Emerson school until she was 16 years old. She then moved to South Sioux City, where she graduated in 1977. Following high school graduation, she attended Western Institute Technical Community College for one year.

On Nov. 20, 1982, she married Leonard Parker in Elk Point, S.D. To this union, three daughters were born. Jo worked as a nurse’s aid at Holy Spirit Retirement Home, Casa De Paz, and MidStep Services at this time. In 1986, the family moved to Tucson, Ariz., where Jo worked as a nurse’s aid for the Department of Veteran Affairs. While in Tucson, she went to California briefly to assist with the recovery of injured earthquake victims. In 1990, the family moved to Fort Riley, Kan., for two years, and then settled in Sioux City until the time of her passing. She worked at Embassy Rehab & Care Center in Sergeant Bluff and then for Pech Optical Corporation for 23 years as a service team leader.