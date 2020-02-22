Georgia 'Jo' Parker

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
61, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Service: Feb. 24, 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 23, 5-7 pm., at the funeral home.
Service information
Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
