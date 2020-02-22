Georgia 'Jo' Parker
Georgia 'Jo' Parker

Sioux City

61, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Service: Feb. 24, 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 23, 5-7 pm., at the funeral home.

