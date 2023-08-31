Georgia V. Schieffer

Ponca, Neb.

Georgia V. Schieffer, MSW, 86, of Ponca, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at her home after a lengthy illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior at the church. Burial will be at the Obert City Cemetery in Obert, Neb. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Georgia was born June 15, 1937, in Sioux City, the daughter of George and Lela (Schonrock) Stolpe. She graduated from East High School and attended Morningside College. Georgia received her master's degree from the University of Iowa. She married Peter J. Schieffer Jr. on July 21, 1952, in Sioux City. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2001. Georgia taught at the Winnebago Indian Reservation for a short time and then became the Director of Welfare for Woodbury County for 25 years. She and Peter were foster parents and fostered many children for over 20 years. Georgia volunteered for various nursing homes and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, and sponsored children overseas. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponca.

In her free time, Georgia enjoyed gardening and canning.

Survivors include her children: Charles Schieffer of Ponca, and Carol (Dan) Goochey of Council Bluffs, Iowa; grandson, Jeremy (Courtney) Schieffer of Carter Lake, Iowa; brothers: Lloyd (Delores) Stolpe and Eric (Rhinola) Stolpe of Sioux City; sister-in-laws: Ruth, Sally, and Cathy (Tom) Kvidera; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Stolpe, mother and stepfather Lela and Louis Tweet, husband, Peter, and siblings: Carl Stolpe, Arthur Stolpe, Ludwig Stolpe, Sharon Hanson, Ruth Garvin, and Alice Stites.