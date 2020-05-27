× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Georgine D. Carnes

Cherokee, Iowa

Georgine D. Carnes, 91, of rural Cherokee, passed away suddenly Saturday evening, May 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, Iowa.

Private family services will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Quimby, Iowa. Burial will be in Pilot Township Cemetery, rural Cherokee. The Rev. David Doellinger will officiate. Visitation for the public will be 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. During the visitation only 10 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and please practice social distancing. The family will not be present during the visitation. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Georgine was born on Oct. 5, 1928, to George and Helen (Wiley) Greene, in Charter Oak, Iowa. She graduated from Charter Oak High School.

She was married to Hosea Carnes Jr. on March 22, 1951 in Biloxi, Miss. After their marriage, they moved back to Iowa and farmed in the areas of Moville and Holstein. In 1968, Hosea and Georgine bought a farm four miles northeast of Quimby in Pilot Township.