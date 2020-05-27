Georgine D. Carnes
Cherokee, Iowa
Georgine D. Carnes, 91, of rural Cherokee, passed away suddenly Saturday evening, May 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, Iowa.
Private family services will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Quimby, Iowa. Burial will be in Pilot Township Cemetery, rural Cherokee. The Rev. David Doellinger will officiate. Visitation for the public will be 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. During the visitation only 10 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and please practice social distancing. The family will not be present during the visitation. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Georgine was born on Oct. 5, 1928, to George and Helen (Wiley) Greene, in Charter Oak, Iowa. She graduated from Charter Oak High School.
She was married to Hosea Carnes Jr. on March 22, 1951 in Biloxi, Miss. After their marriage, they moved back to Iowa and farmed in the areas of Moville and Holstein. In 1968, Hosea and Georgine bought a farm four miles northeast of Quimby in Pilot Township.
She is survived by her three children, Becky Todd and her husband, David of Quimby, Steve Carnes of Adel, Iowa, and Scott Carnes and his wife, Mary of Cherokee; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Kyle) Schimmer of Galva, Iowa, Terri (Orin) Cheever of Holstein, Matthew (Jessica) Todd of Cleghorn, Iowa, Sarah Carnes of Sioux Falls, S.D.,Katie Carnes (Michael Noltner) of Cherokee, and Erica Carnes of Des Moines; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Elizabeth and Caleb Schimmer, Brianna and Logan Cheever, Gracie Todd, Emma Todd and Kenzie Todd; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Carnes of Sioux City, and Virginia Carnes of Sioux City; and brother-in-law, Bob Bowen of Ida Grove, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hosea on Feb. 7, 2012; a sister, Patricia Bowen; two sisters-in-law, Marie Carnes, and Marvel Clover and her husband, Thomas; and two brothers-in-law, Frank Carnes and Bob Carnes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a fund that is being established in Georgine's name.
