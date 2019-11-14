Sioux City
Gerald E. Schulte, 94, of Sioux City, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church with Father Gerald Feierfeil officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a Chalice presentation and prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Gerald was born on Dec. 14, 1924 in Wynot, Neb. to Frank and Frances (Schoof) Schulte. He graduated from Wynot High School and then served in the United States Army Air Core in 1945. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Gerald was united in marriage to Mary Ann Grewe on May 24, 1952 in Yankton, S.D. and were blessed with five children. They moved to Sioux City in 1957.
Gerald worked as an Electrician for various electric companies and then retired from Thompson Electric after 23 years. He was a member of IBEW 231 for 70 years. He was also a member of Nativity Church, where he was a member of Men’s Club, and Knights of Columbus Council #5660, and he was a 30-year member 4th Degree Garrigan Assembly #265. For several years he was a leader in the Happy Hollow 4-H Club and enjoyed golf, walking the mall, and woodworking.
Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Schulte, Sioux City; children Sharon Bitter, Phoenix, Ariz., David Schulte of Sioux City, Leon Schulte, Yankton, S.D., Brian Schulte, Stronghurst, Ill., and Susan (Lance) Larson of Sioux City; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; siblings Laverne (Don) Thompson and Louise (Keith) Neuhalfen; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Roman, Ralph, Clifford, Donald, Harry; sister Marcella; and infant sister, Helen; daughter-in-law, Linda Schulte; and sons-in-law David Bitter and Charlie Petersen.