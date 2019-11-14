Sioux City

Gerald E. Schulte, 94, of Sioux City, passed away, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his residence.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Mater Dei Nativity Catholic Church with Father Gerald Feierfeil officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a Chalice presentation and prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gerald was born on Dec. 14, 1924 in Wynot, Neb. to Frank and Frances (Schoof) Schulte. He graduated from Wynot High School and then served in the United States Army Air Core in 1945. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Gerald was united in marriage to Mary Ann Grewe on May 24, 1952 in Yankton, S.D. and were blessed with five children. They moved to Sioux City in 1957.