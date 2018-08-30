Elkhorn, Neb., formerly Le Mars, Iowa
Gerald G. Brock, 84, of Elkhorn, formerly of Le Mars, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Life Care Center in Elkhorn.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The Rev. Don Gordon will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Gerald Gene Brock was born, along with his twin brother, Derald, on May 2, 1934, in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, to Ernest and Marguerite (Miller) Brock. He was raised and received his early education in the Webb and Gillette Grove areas in Clay County, Iowa.
On Aug. 14, 1959, Jerry and Barbara Jean Gebauer were united in marriage in Orange City, Iowa. They made Le Mars their home, where they worked and raised their family.
Jerry graduated from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa with a B.A. in education and later received a master's degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He taught one year at Linn Grove, Iowa before teaching at Le Mars Community Schools for many years, focusing on sixth grade math and science. Later, he became a handyman and did yard work and snow removal for many residents in Le Mars.
Jerry was a member of First United Methodist Church in Le Mars and was active in various committees. He was a registered disaster volunteer with the American Red Cross and a resident advocate with the Brentwood Good Samaritan Center. Jerry was an avid bowler and member of the American Bowling Congress for more than 50 years. He enjoyed fishing with his best friend, Bill Hamann, as well as many years of camping and boating with his family and friends. One of his favorite activities was playing cards, especially Pinochle, and other games with his grandchildren.
Grateful to have shared his life are his children, Randy (Lisa) Brock of Fort Worth, Texas, Craig (Sarah) Brock of Le Mars, and Peggy (Randy) Seggerman of Omaha; grandchildren, Brandon Brock, Tyler Brock, Adam Brock, Amanda Brock, Justin Seggerman, Kyle Seggerman, Andrew Brock, Breanna Seggerman, Katie Brock, and Alex Seggerman; great-grandchildren, Lane, Noah, Owen, Ryley, Dillon, Jordyn, Harper, Elliot and Zowie; a sister, Maddy (John) Rouse of Ayrshire, Iowa; brother, Jim (Doris) Brock of Little Rock, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Barbara on May 9, 2018; twin brother, Derald and his wife, Helen; a brother, Duane; and a sister, Esther McCaulley and her husband, Art McCaulley.