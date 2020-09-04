× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald J. Heinemann

Allen, Neb.

Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Heinemann, 58, of Allen, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Del Olivier officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Hubbard, Neb. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jerry was born on Jan. 22, 1962, in Sioux City, the son of Otto and Mary (Saxon) Heinemann. He attended school at Emerson and Hubbard.

Jerry was an avid Nebraska Huskers fan and enjoyed playing cards, watching western movies, and spending time with his grandsons.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Tiffany Conner-Heinemann of Sioux City; grandsons, Kurtis Rickerson (11) and Vincent Stuhrenberg (6); siblings, John (Mardell) Heinemann of Hubbard, Mary Heinemann (Ron) of South Sioux City, Gene (Jolene) Heinemann of Dakota City, and Jenny Heinemann of South Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joan, Marge, Cathy, Julianne, and Janet; and a brother, Patrick.