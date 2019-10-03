Hoschton, Ga., formerly Sioux City
Gerald James Rager, "Jerry," 85, of Hoschton, Ga., our loving dad and grandpa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, surrounded by all of his children and their families.
Celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5257 Green St. in Braselton, Ga. The Rev. Jason Mincey will officiate. Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. You may sign the guestbook at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Dad was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Sioux City, to the late Paul and Marie Rager. He was schooled at Sioux City Central High School and Morningside College.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty A. Greenwood of Akron, Iowa, who he married in June 1957 in Sioux City. He is also survived by his brother, Mike of Sioux City; and three children and their spouses, Randy and Deborah, Brenda and Jay, Jeff and Pat. He has seven grandchildren and one granddaughter-in-love, Jason, Ben, Jessica, Mark, Grace, Owen, Holly, and Sarah.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org.
