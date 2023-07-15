Gerald 'Jerry' Jaminet

Formerly Sioux City

Gerald "Jerry" Jaminet, 82, formerly of Sioux City passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, with his three children at his side.

Jerry requested cremation with no pre-service visitation. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1305 Damascus Rd, Rockwall, Texas, followed by a light luncheon reception in the lower level of the church. Jerry's funeral will be Live Stream (must have WiFi), contact Jennifer Jaminet to get directions.

Jerry was born on July 16, 1940, to Raymond and Martha Jaminet in Le Mars, Iowa. He married the love of his life Patty Murphy Jaminet in 1961 and had three children, Jeanne, Jerry and Teri. He was their Superman! He was so strong and worked so hard. From the time he started washing dishes at the hospital as a teenager to help support his family, he was also the #1 candy bar salesman for a fundraiser to build the CYO gym at Heelan High School. As a newly married man he climbed radio towers. He later worked for Swift packing plant and did construction simultaneously. In 1986 Jerry and Pat moved to Heath, Texas, where they designed and built their home. Jerry worked for Kraft Foods until he retired in 2007. Jerry was an usher at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Rockwall and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Jerry is survived by his children Jeanne Frazier (Kim) of Coppell, Texas, Jerry Jaminet (Jennifer) of Fate, Texas, and Teri Jaminet-Schultz of Heath; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister Janice Pfirmmer; sister-in-law Jeanne Murphy Craig; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pat Jaminet; grandson Nicholas Jaminet; parents Raymond and Martha Jaminet; brothers Donald, Darrell, and Mark Jaminet; and sister Darlene Baker.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Jerry Jaminet to Children's Health for support of the Colorectal and Pelvic Center as great-grandson Wade Henderson has Hirschsprung's Disease at https://give.childrens.com/, choose other (Colorectal center) Or www.justgiving/amyandfriends.com in memory of grandson Nicholas Jaminet.