Hospers, Iowa

89, died Monday, April, 29, 2019. Service: May 2 at 11 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, Sheldon, Iowa. Burial: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: May 2 at 9 a.m., at the church. Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Sheldon.

the life of: Gerald 'Jerry' Klein
