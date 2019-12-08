Gerald 'Jerry' Myers

Sioux City
Gerald Glen "Jerry" Myers, 82, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a short illness.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Boniface Worship Site. The Rev. Jeremy Wind will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jerry was born on June 18, 1937, in Sioux City, the son of Glen W. and Lucille I. (Stansberry) Myers. He married the love of his life, Barbara Brower on Feb. 20, 1959. They were just about to celebrate their 61st anniversary.
Jerry graduated from Central High School in 1955. He worked at his father’s gas stations in Sioux City, up until he and Barbara started their own business, J & R Construction in 1963 in Sioux City, which he owned and operated for 50 years until he retired in 2012.
You have free articles remaining.
Jerry’s first love was always his family. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and sports of all kinds. He had many buddies that he saw regularly. He took his young family on annual summer vacations all over the country, full of fun and fond memories.
In his retirement, he loved collecting sports cards and memorabilia. He most enjoyed all of life’s celebrations with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; and six children, Debbie (Geoff) Moran, Kevin Myers, Rhonda (Tim) Moenkedick, Kenny Myers, Melissa Myers, and Amy Myers; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Lowe, Judy Huygens, and Sally Behning; three brothers, Dennis Myers, Rick Myers, and Arnie Myers; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joann Faegre; brother, Earl Myers; and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family for future designation.