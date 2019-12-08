Gerald 'Jerry' Myers

Sioux City

Gerald Glen "Jerry" Myers, 82, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a short illness.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Boniface Worship Site. The Rev. Jeremy Wind will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 6 to 8 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jerry was born on June 18, 1937, in Sioux City, the son of Glen W. and Lucille I. (Stansberry) Myers. He married the love of his life, Barbara Brower on Feb. 20, 1959. They were just about to celebrate their 61st anniversary.

Jerry graduated from Central High School in 1955. He worked at his father’s gas stations in Sioux City, up until he and Barbara started their own business, J & R Construction in 1963 in Sioux City, which he owned and operated for 50 years until he retired in 2012.

Jerry’s first love was always his family. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and sports of all kinds. He had many buddies that he saw regularly. He took his young family on annual summer vacations all over the country, full of fun and fond memories.