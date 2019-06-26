Odebolt, Iowa
62, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. Service: June 27 at 10:30 a.m., Odebolt United Methodist Church. Burial: Odebolt Cemetery. Visitation: June 26 from 4 to 8 p.m., Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Odebolt.
